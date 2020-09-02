Necko killed in Manchester

GREENVALE, Manchester — Police here are following several leads into Monday night's killing of 23-year-old Necko Smith and the wounding of another man by gunmen in the community of Greenvale on the outskirts of Mandeville.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE that the brother of the deceased was recently killed in a similar attack.

“At this time, we are probing a number of different leads… The victim of this crime, his brother was murdered a few weeks ago in St Catherine in a similar fashion - a drive-by shooting,” Francis said.

Police reports are that about 7:30 pm Smith and another man were walking along a road in the Greenvale community when a car drove up with gunmen who opened gunfire hitting them both.

Smith was shot in the upper body while the other man was shot in his right elbow and knee.

They were both taken to hospital where Smith was pronounced dead and the other man treated and discharged.

Kasey Williams