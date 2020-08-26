National junior record holder Kevin Nedrick gets lawyer for rape case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican national junior record holder in the shot put Kevin Nedrick will have legal representation when he makes his first court appearance this afternoon in Minnesota on rape charges.
Irwine Claire, CEO of Team Jamaica Bickle told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning that Jamaican lawyer Stephen Drummond will represent the 21-year-old former Petersfield High student.
Nedrick, who was entering his senior year at the University of Minnesota, was arrested and is being held on US$75,000 bond at the Hennepin County Jail and is expected to face the court at about 1:30 pm Jamaican time.
Claire told OBSERVER ONLINE, “The first priority is to get this kid out of jail. Then we can move on from there”.
Nedrick, who represented Jamaica at the World Under 20 championships in Poland in 2016, was charged in Hennepin County District court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that he overpowered a woman and assaulted her, a report in the Star-Tribune said.
The report said Nedrick was arrested in the hall outside the apartment after campus police were called about 1:15 am about a sexual assault in the apartment, where the woman told officers that she was there celebrating her roommate's 21st birthday with friends the previous night.
The allegations are that the woman went to aid her roommate, who was throwing up in the bathroom. When the woman left the bathroom, Nedrick is said t have pushed her into her bedroom and onto her bed. He allegedly got on top of her as she said, “I don't want to do this,” the complaint said. She estimated his weight at 300 pounds and suspected he “had a lot to drink”.
The assault continued until he let her check on her ailing roommate, according to the allegations.
Paul A Reid
