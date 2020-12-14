Negril business interests back COVID-19 containment efforts
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Executives of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Negril Chamber of Commerce have thrown their support behind the promotion of adherence to infection prevention and control measures, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in western Jamaica.
This follows their meeting over the weekend with Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton to discuss the state of community spread at that end of the island.
“The meeting was a very productive one. It was an opportunity to share thoughts on the current COVID-19 situation in Negril. It was also a chance for frank conversations with key stakeholders, as we work to stave off any further spike in COVID-19 cases in the West,” Tufton said.
In welcoming the meeting, Clifton Reader, President of the JHTA, said: “We have a common understanding between the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and the Ministry of Health and Wellness as it relates to the needed steps to curtail the spread and the JHTA is ready to provide the necessary support to the Ministry to this end.”
The Negril Chamber of Commerce has pledged to ramp up its own efforts to help to contain the virus.
“All hands are on deck to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage our workers to not only observe the protocols at work, but to also be ambassadors in their communities,” noted Chamber president, Richard Wallace.
The health ministry said Tufton will spend the next couple of days in the western region, as he continues to be meet with key stakeholders, including the municipal corporations. There are also planned public education initiatives to remind members of the public about the infection prevention and control measures – including mask wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand washing – that are to be observed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy