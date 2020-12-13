Negril teen caught at bar with gun

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A 17-year-old of Sheffield, Negril has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Dawes Lane, Sheffield on December 9.

Reports from the Negril Police are that about 9:40 pm, a joint police/military team was patrolling in the area when they approached a bar with patrons. The team saw the accused placing an item underneath a section of the counter. It was retrieved by the police and found to be a H-2000 semi-automatic pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds.

The teen was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.