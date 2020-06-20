Negril tourist tests positive for COVID-19, says McNeill
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on Tourism and Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Dr Wykeham McNeill, says he has been notified that a tourist in the Negril Resort area has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement today, McNeill said “the insistence of the Opposition from the get-go that all incoming passengers be tested is only to ensure the protection of our people and safe reopening of our tourism industry.”
According to McNeill, the infected individual has been moved into isolation at a facility in Montego Bay.
“The Ministry of Health has assured me that all the contact tracing is currently being conducted and the necessary actions will be taken,” he said.
The spokesman said this development highlights the importance of testing of all visitors to the island.
“It also comes as a timely reminder that we all need to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and follow all the protocols to ensure the safety of our workers, our communities and the nation, at large,” McNeill said.
“I want to ask once again that we revisit the option of pretesting as some of these cases can be detected before leaving the country of embarkation. As the member of parliament, I am imploring everyone to remain vigilant, operate with caution and keep safe during these challenging times,” he added.
