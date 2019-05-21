Neita-Robertson wants reform of rural transport system after deadly Portland crash
PORTLAND, Jamaica — People's National Party caretaker candidate for Portland Western Valerie Neita-Robertson is calling for a reform of the rural transport system, following a deadly crash in Black Hill, Portland yesterday.
The incident occurred shortly after 3:00 pm.
“We need to evaluate and fix whatever systemic issues plague our rural transport sector to prevent overcrowding of cars and buses, in order to ensure a safe trip for all,” Neita-Robertson said in a statement sent to the media this morning.
One male Titchfield High student was killed and 23 others from that school, as well as Port Antonio High, were hospitalised after the minibus in which they were travelling plunged 70 metres into a ravine and landed on its four wheels.
“I extend my deepest sympathy to all those touched and affected by the bus accident which resulted in the death of one student from Titchfield High School and injuring several more students from Titchfield and the Port Antonio High School along with the driver. This untimely loss of life of one of our own is regrettable and the impact of this accident will be felt for years to come.
“I invite the nation to rally around Portland at this time, as the families seek to pick up the pieces and make sense of this tragedy. We need to evaluate and fix whatever systemic issues plague our rural transport sector to prevent overcrowding of cars and buses, in order to ensure a safe trip for all,” Neita-Robertson said.
