Nesta Morgan urges greater vigilance to protect children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan has asked the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) to expedite investigations into the dog attack on a young boy and the drowning of another recently.

On Sunday, Mickele Allen was mauled by dogs as he walked home alone after being sent to a shop; while Oshane Banton's lifeless body was found just hours after going missing on Saturday.

The state minister extends sympathies to the families, and is imploring parents and communities to be more vigilant in safeguarding, and extending care to our children.

So far, as part of its response mechanism, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has visited the affected families and initiated grief counselling. Arrangements also have been made for therapy sessions and ongoing support for the families.

Allen has since been transferred to the Bustamante Hospital for Children. He is in stable condition.

Morgan is also urging the public to be more sensitive in its use of images and videos, particularly in relation to children.

According to him, “The use of images of the mauled body of five-year-old boy further traumatised the family members. It is now a permanent public record that invariably will impact the child in perpetuity. I don't believe this is what we want for our children.”

Morgan said the ministry is focused on passing key pieces of legislation to better protect our children such as the Child Care and Protection Act, the Adoption Act as well as administrative changes to improve how the ministry responds to matters that affect the well being of children.