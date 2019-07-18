Netball World Cup: Jamaica beat Uganda to maintain hopes of fifth place

LIVERPOOL, England — Jamaica beat Uganda 67-48 at M&S Bank Arena on Thursday to keep alive hopes of finishing fifth at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Jamaica seized a 13-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter before easing into a 35-20 lead over their African opponents by the half-way point of the match.

They took the pedal off the gas, but were up 51-34 entering the fourth quarter before they completed a comfortable win.

Teams:

Jamaica — Jhaniele Fowler, Romelda Aiken, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Shamera Sterling.

Subs: Shanice Beckford, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Rebekah Robinson, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward.

Uganda — Stella Oyella, Rachel Nanyonga, Ruth Meeme, Jesca Achan, Sylvia Nanyonga, Lilian Ajio, Muhayimina Namuwaya.

Subs: Mary Nuba Cholock, Betty Kizza, Joan Nampungu, Stella Nanfuka, Peace Proscovia.

— Sanjay Myers