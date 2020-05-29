Neville Gallimore was a towering presence in the JLP — Phillips
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, has expressed sadness at the passing of former Member of Parliament of St Ann South Western, Dr Neville Gallimore.
Gallimore died yesterday morning at the age of 81.
Phillips said Gallimore “served the people of Jamaica with distinction as an outstanding politician and Cabinet minister.”
“Dr Gallimore was a towering presence in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) for decades, especially during the administration of the 1980s, under the leadership the late Edward Seaga. When he was elected to the Parliament in 1967, he held the distinction of being the youngest member of the Jamaican legislature at the time,” Phillips said.
“Dr Gallimore represented the people of St Ann South West for 30 years, and will always be remembered as a politician of wit, who focused on nation-building, and did all he could to serve the interests of the farmers and those he represented. He was a well-accomplished medical practitioner and an astute family man,” he added.
The Opposition leader expressed condolences on behalf of the PNP to Dr Gallimore's immediate family, his parliamentary colleagues, and friends.
