Nevis implements mandatory COVID-19 training for hospitality workers
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tourism authorities on Nevis, part of the Federation of St Kitts & Nevis, has announced a series of mandatory COVID-19 training and sensitisation sessions for all employees in the hospitality industry.
The move, according to Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), is in anticipation of the country reopening its borders.
The sessions, scheduled to start next Monday, August 10, are a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health, and NTA.
They will focus on bars and restaurants, and are scheduled for the Nevis Performing Arts Centre.
Details can be found on the Nevis Island website: www.nia.gov.kn
