Nevis youth minister encouraged by number of young people showing interest in politics
CHARLESTOWN, Nevis— Eric Evelyn, minister of youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says he is encouraged by the level of interest the youth of Nevis are showing in parliamentary politics.
He based his comments on recent events which saw the revivial of a previous party group, and fresh elections in another.
The first Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Youth Arm election was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Jermaine Arthurton was elected president ; Zidan Wilkin, vice president; Catherine Seabrookes, secretary; Chris Clarke, treasurer; and Nykeisha Henry, public relations officer.
Arthurton said that as president he will create exciting ways to bring to the fore the issues facing youths, working in conjunction with the government.
The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Youth Arm, meanwhile, which was revived in 2006, is headed by president Saneldo Willett. The other executive members are Ann Bussue, vice- president; Lakia Prentis, secretary; Mikelsea Scarborough, treasurer; and Warren Nisbett, public relations officer.
Commenting on the establishment of the CCM Youth Arm, Willett commended those who offered up themselves to work on behalf of the youth of Nevis.
"I wish that those who are successful are indeed ready to work assiduously towards the empowerment of our youths. To those who are unsuccessful, do not be discouraged! You are still winners! Work closely with those who are elected and share your ideas. They are all valuable," she said.
For his part, Evelyn highlighted the importance of the youth having input in the government's development agenda.
“I am truly heartened and overwhelmed by the level of political interest that has been shown by our young people. I always believe that it's important for young persons to get involved in politics, and do so at an early age.
“Of course the young people are the future. It is important that they have a voice, and that we as a government listen to them. It is important that we hear what are their ideas in terms of shaping our plans and policies for Nevis and for the nation,” he told the Department of Information.
Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, shared a similar opinion, saying he looks forward to the youths' continued ideas and energy as NIA works with them for the advancement of Nevis.
