New Act to govern correctional services coming — Matthew Samuda
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda says the ministry will soon take to Cabinet new legislation governing the correctional services, for its approval.
Speaking at the ministry's digital press conference today, Samuda, who has responsibility for the correctional services, said the Corrections Act is “archaic and in desperate need of modernisation”.
He said the Act is expected to be tabled in Parliament for debate and subsequent approval within the next three months.
“The Department of Correctional Services is indeed a challenging part of the portfolio, which has suffered the impacts of chronic under investment since Independence,” Samuda said.
“The role of DCS within the national security architecture is not always understood, nor are the dangers faced by the hard working men and women who make up the correctional officer core.
“Another element which must be considered is the duty of care that we have for the inmates and wards in our custody,” the minister said.
