New Black River upgrades to impact local tourism
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A project administered by the Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) and executed by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation saw the completion of a streetscape, a new sea wall and an earth drain to the sea in Black River, St Elizabeth recently.
The project was completed at a cost of $25 million and was aimed at enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the town centre, providing a wider and safer area for pedestrians, fixing underlying drainage issues and bringing order to the main bus stop in front of the JAG Myers Municipal Park.
TPDCo said the town centre, known to be highly traversed, will now have greater functionality and will be even more appealing to local and foreign visitors.
“The streetscaping of Black River is part of a wider vision to improve the aesthetics of the town. This was not just money well spent, but it has created an important asset facilitation that is enabling the town to really boast in having walkable spaces, that is so important for the safety of the people that live in the area, as well as visitors who have to traverse this historic town,” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said.
Bartlett recently toured the improvement works and cut the ribbon to signify the completion of the project.
TPDCo said the improvements, which began before the onset of the COVID -19 pandemic, will allow for further bolstering of the town's environmental tourism features.
Additionally, with the new upgrades potentially attracting more visitors, the heritage component of tourism, a new focus being emphasized by the company is set to gain more attention, thereby impacting locals.
