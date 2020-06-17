New Bowden Hill bridge to be commissioned Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Hundreds of residents of rural St Andrew will now be able to travel safely to Bowden Hill district, Airy Castle and several other communities cut off since the collapse of the Bowden Hill Bridge on February 18 last year.

According to the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), a new bridge now connects the communities located in Stony Hill and will be officially commissioned into service on Thursday this week (June 18). The opening will be led by Kingston Mayor Senator Delroy Williams and Prime Minister Andrew Holness among other officials.

The KSAMC said the bridge was constructed in a timely manner following the contract signing on June 6, 2019, by the corporation in collaboration with the National Works Agency (NWA) and Chin's Construction, the contractors.

“We have managed to undertake several infrastructural projects through proper planning and management and we are pleased that this particular project was completed in a timely manner for the benefit of residents,” Williams stated.

Valued at over $31 million, the corporation said the bridge will positively impact the lives of the citizens and the economy of the area.

“The bridge will revive the communities that were adversely affected by its collapse last year. It is a credit to the government, in particular the relevant agencies that the construction was completed so rapidly and we look forward to the improvements in the quality of life of the residents who were severely disadvantaged,” Mayor Williams said.