New Fortress Energy Foundation partners with Food for the Poor to deliver care packages

KINGSTON, Jamaica — New Fortress Energy Foundation says it will be providing care packages valued at $3.2 million to vulnerable families in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine and the Hayes Refinery communities in Clarendon in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The initiative is being done in partnership with Food for the Poor to source, package and deliver the care packages.

“We are very pleased to partner with Food for the Poor to bring well-needed help to the most vulnerable as we go through this global crisis together. With people being laid off from their jobs and students having to stay home, there are many families who are no longer able to find the resources to feed themselves and their families on a daily basis. We are therefore happy to be able to help meet the needs of some of these families who reside in Old Harbour Bay and in the Hayes Refinery Council where we have operations, by supplying them with these care packages,” vice-president of public affairs for New Fortress Energy, Verona Carter said.

“At a time like this, it's crucial for us to come together to help those in need as we all face this global pandemic. Food and medicine are critical items for families and our team at Food For the Poor is welcoming donations, small and large, so we can package with our own donations and bring hope to our brothers and sisters as we weather the next few months of this terrible virus,” Chairman at Food for the Poor Andrew Mahfood said.

The care packages consist of rice, cornmeal, beans, cooking oil, canned foods, drinking water, juice, crackers and personal care items and will be delivered on a bi-monthly basis by Food for the Poor to the families across the two communities.

“We will be distributing these care packages for the next three months, and we are extremely thankful that Food for the Poor has agreed to come on board with us to make these distributions possible in such a short time,” Carter said.