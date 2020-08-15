New Fortress Energy partners with MoBay chamber to host back-to-school-fair

ST JAMES, Jamaica— New Fortress Energy on Friday partnered with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry to deliver school supplies and assistance valued at $5 million to over 300 students in St James at a back-to-school fair held in the resort city.

The initiative saw students from 17 high and primary schools in the parish receiving backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers and other school supplies.

Additionally, book vouchers valued at $10,000 and bursaries valued at $50,000 were also presented to some students, while some 250 grade 11 and grade12 students were also gifted with tablets.

Verona Carter, vice-president of public affairs at New Fortress Energy, noted that this year's back-to-school education assistance programme in St James, was a $2 million increase from the roughly $3 million in value presented last year.

She said the initiative forms part of the company's founder Wes Edens' vision to make education the cornerstone of a striving economy.

"With COVID, it has not been easy for a lot of companies obviously, but most importantly, it has not been easy for the families…so more than ever, we recognised help is needed," Carter stressed.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Janet Silvera was heartened by the initiative.

"We are heartened. We feel like New Fortress did not have to do this, particular at a time when many companies are bleeding.

We were surprised when they called us this year because we never thought that this was going to happen due to the number of cancellations that we have seen,” said Silvera.

The St James fair was the final stop this year for the company, which has been providing back-to-school assistance in parishes that they operate in.

The other two will be in Clarendon where the company operates a combined heat and power (CHP) plant at Jamalco and Old Harbour, St Catherine where the company operates a floating storage.

Anthony Lewis