New JCF divisional HQ for construction in Spanish Town
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A new Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) divisional headquarters is to be constructed in Spanish Town, St Catherine as the Cabinet has approved the acquisition of five acres of land located at Darling's Pen in the parish.
Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda made the announcement at yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
Samuda said the move is part of efforts to improve the working environment for police officers.
He pointed out that the Spanish Town Police Station is in need of repairs and there is not enough parking space at the facility. He added that the decision was taken to find an alternative location as an expansion was not possible at the Spanish Town location.
Samuda also added that approval has also been given for the acquisition of .66 acre of land at 25 Main Street in Port Maria, St Mary.
He said the land will be developed into a parking facility for the new Port Maria Police Station, for the sum of $26 million.
