New JDF entrance a gateway to transformation — Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has described the newly constructed entrance to Up Park Camp as one of the gateways for transformation within the security forces.

The minister's remark follows the opening ceremony for Cannon Ball Gate which took place at the military base earlier today. He pointed out that the construction is a welcomed extension to the activities for development in the Corporate Area, and a “pleasant” addition to the infrastructure of the Jamaica Defence Force.

“Of course the Jamaica Defence Force deserves a better kind of entrance than it had before. It is a good signal that we are investing in our security forces — not just in arms, but in infrastructure. Our dream is for the main base of the Jamaica Defence Force to look like a modern facility and that is where the Cannon Ball Gate is taking us,” Dr Chang said.

While delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony, minister of defence and Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, said the relocation of the gate will aid in reducing crashes, congestion and improved travel time for those using and conducting affairs along Camp Road.

According to Holness, the overall project totalled $5.37 million and includes the cost for the construction of new water and sewer mains as well as the relocation of utility poles and underground conduits.

“In effect, what we have done is not just to create a facility for motor vehicles, but to improve infrastructure for telecommunications, electricity, water, sewage, pedestrian and road traffic … as well as drainage improvements,” he added.

Cannon Ball Gate was named from the Cannon Ball Monument which commemorates the 19th century construction of Arnold Road.