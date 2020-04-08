New JPS chairman appointed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bok Hoa Jeong has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) effective today.
In a statement today, JPS noted that Jeong brings over 30 years of industry knowledge and strong business experience, from both the Korea Electric Power Corporation, (KEPCO) and Korea East West Power Company Limited (EWP).
For his part, Jeong said that as chairman of JPS, his vision is for the company to deliver affordable and reliable electricity to customers.
“A common expression in Korea is that 'you are wasting this as if it's water or electricity', which speaks to the affordability and accessibility of these two utilities in Korea. I would like the same thing for Jamaica – where our customers enjoy electricity at an affordable price. This will benefit both the company and our customers, and will lead to sustainable growth and national development for Jamaica,” he said.
Prior to his appointment at JPS, Jeong served as managing director at Donghae Biomass and CFCB Power Complex, where he managed a number of power plants and energy storage systems, in addition to developing multiple renewable energy projects.
