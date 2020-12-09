New JTA president-elect announced

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary School in St Andrew, was today confirmed as the new president-elect of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) for the period 2020-2021.

At a special general council meeting today at the JTA headquarters, downtown Kingston, it was announced that Smith received 2,092 votes of the total 2,983 votes cast in the recently concluded election.

Godfrey Drummond, the other presidential candidate and senior teacher at Petersfield Primary School in Westmoreland, received 890 votes.

There was one rejected ballot.

The election, which ran from November 29 to December 3, saw members of the JTA for the first time voting online, as well as face-to-face.

This was a bi-modal approach employed by the association in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Secretary Dr Charmaine Gooden-Monteith.

“For the online voting, members who responded to do online voting and were verified, their voting period began November 29 to December 2. The face-to-face voting took place from November 30 to December3.

“And unlike in former years where the election was held in all schools, this year, election centres were set up in the parishes,” said Dr Monteith.

The online voting was conducted by the Mona Information Technology Service at The University of the West Indies, while two external observers from the Citizens Action of Free and Fair elections were present to observe the face-to-face voting.

The total number of votes cast online was 2,488, of which Smith received 1,727 votes. Drummond received 761 online votes.

A total number of 7,783 members were verified to vote online, while 495 ballots were cast at polling stations islandwide, of which Smith received 365 votes and Godfrey, 129 votes.

Of the country's 25,000 teachers, 10,000 were verified to vote in the election.

Sharlene Hendricks