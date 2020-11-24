New NWC board charged to examine all options to provide efficient potable water and sewerage services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill, welcomed the new board of commissioners of the National Water Commission (NWC) during a meeting at the Courtleigh Hotel today.

During the meeting, Hill charged the board to examine all options, especially corporatisation and privatisation of the NWC, to bring in large and needed private investment in order to provide sustainable and efficient potable water and sewerage services to Jamaicans.

The new commissioners are Chairman Michael Shaw; Deputy Chairman Steven Fong Yee; Baron Stewart; Gavin Jordan; Stephen Edwards; Tyrone Robinson; Adonia Chin; Marion Sophia Brown; and Opal Whyte.

The appointment of the board of commissioners became effective on October 12, 2020. The board will serve for a period of three years.