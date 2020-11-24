New NWC board charged to examine all options to provide efficient potable water and sewerage services
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Aubyn Hill, welcomed the new board of commissioners of the National Water Commission (NWC) during a meeting at the Courtleigh Hotel today.
During the meeting, Hill charged the board to examine all options, especially corporatisation and privatisation of the NWC, to bring in large and needed private investment in order to provide sustainable and efficient potable water and sewerage services to Jamaicans.
The new commissioners are Chairman Michael Shaw; Deputy Chairman Steven Fong Yee; Baron Stewart; Gavin Jordan; Stephen Edwards; Tyrone Robinson; Adonia Chin; Marion Sophia Brown; and Opal Whyte.
The appointment of the board of commissioners became effective on October 12, 2020. The board will serve for a period of three years.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy