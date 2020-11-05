New Year's Eve fireworks events cancelled — UDC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says there will be no staging of its signature New Year's Eve events — Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks on the Bay — this year.
The corporation said it recognises the new realities brought on by COVID-19 and supports the Government's efforts to curb the spread of this novel virus.
The annual Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks on the Bay, hosted respectively by UDC and its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company (SADCo), have become a staple for many families across Jamaica as a tradition to usher in the New Year.
Over the years, in excess of 300,000 have gathered along the Kingston Waterfront and Ocho Rios Bay Beach, to witness the island's most stellar fireworks displays. The corporation said it has been its gift to the nation and its way of celebrating continued national development.
However, UDC said it is cognisant of the physical distancing and public gathering rules in place for public safety and therefore will not host the event this year at either of the usual venues.
The corporation further thanked the Jamaican public, sponsors and other stakeholders who have consistently supported the events.
