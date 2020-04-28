New York doctor who treated COVID-19 patients kills herself
NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— A New York emergency doctor who treated coronavirus patients has killed herself, with family, police and physicians linking her death to trauma faced by health care workers battling the outbreak.
Lorna Breen, 49, died on Sunday from self-inflicted injuries in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with her family, police said in a statement.
Breen ran the emergency department of New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, a facility that has seen a huge influx of COVID-19 patients.
While it is not clear why she took her own life, her family, police and doctors suggested stress caused by the outbreak had contributed to her death.
"She tried to do her job and it killed her," her father Philip Breen told The New York Times.
He said she had no history of mental illness and had contracted coronavirus herself before returning to work and then being sent home.
"Frontline healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic," said Charlottesville police chief RaShall Brackney.
The president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, of which Breen was a member, said her death was a tragic reminder of the suffering that many health care workers are going through.
"The impossibility of the situation in many of our hospitals leaves us deeply wounded.
"I can only imagine for Dr Breen it was more than she could bear -- not out of weakness, but out of the strength of her compassion," William Jaquis said in a statement on the group's website.
The hospital where she worked described her as "a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department."
More than 17,300 people have died from COVID-19 across New York state, the epicenter of America's outbreak.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy