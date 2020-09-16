New York education leader convicted for child sex crime
NEW YORK, USA (AP) — A high-ranking New York City education official and former Wisconsin principal accused of swapping explicit sexual images with a 15-year-old boy has been convicted in federal court.
David Hay, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to child enticement and possession of child pornography. Court documents show that Hay exchanged emails with the boy. During the course of these communications, the defendant received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child. Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the 15-year-old.
Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for December 18 in Green Bay.
Hay served as principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School in southeastern Wisconsin. Most recently, Hay served as deputy chief of staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools.
