New York nurse receives first COVID vaccine in US
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).
"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.
Lindsay said the jab "didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine."
"I feel great. I feel relieved," she said.
"I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the very painful time in our history. I want to instil public confidence that the vaccine is safe.
"We're in a pandemic so we all need to do our part," Lindsay added.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, watching the landmark moment via video-link, told Lindsay he hoped the vaccine would give her and other frontline health care workers "a sense of security and safety."
"It's going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass. So, this is the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's a long tunnel," he said, reminding people to keep following social distancing guidelines.
COVID-19 has ravaged the United States.
More than 299,000 Americans have been killed by the virus, including over 35,000 residents of New York state.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy