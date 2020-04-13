New York state virus death toll passes 10,000, as governor says worst of the pandemic 'is over'

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) - The death toll from the new coronavirus in New York state -- the epicentre of America's deadly pandemic -- has passed 10,000, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Cuomo said 671 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 10,056.

Governor Cuomo further declared that the "worst is over" in the state's coronavirus pandemic, telling reporters he was working on a plan to gradually reopen the economy.

"I believe we can now start on the path to normalcy," Cuomo told reporters.