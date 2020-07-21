New York vows court action as Trump mulls sending federal agents
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — New York would go to court to stop Donald Trump sending federal troops to the city, its mayor said today, as the US president puts law and order at the forefront of his re-election bid.
Last week, the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals — many in combat fatigues — to Portland, Oregon, to tackle anti-racism protests.
On Monday, Trump said they had done "a fantastic job" locking up "anarchists," and he threatened to deploy the military-garbed law enforcement agents to other Democrat-led cities.
He called the move necessary, even claiming Chicago was "worse than Afghanistan", but critics labelled it an election year political stunt.
"This president blusters and bluffs and says he's gonna do things and they never materialize on a regular basis," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"If he tried to do it, it would only create more problems, it would backfire, wouldn't make us safer and we would immediately take action in court to stop it.
"From my point of view, this would be yet another example of illegal and unconstitutional actions by the President," he told reporters.
Trump's decision to have federal law enforcement agents, some of whom don't wear identification badges, intervene in local protests has sparked anger and legal questions.
Local leaders who are responsible for running local police forces say the deployment has escalated tensions.
Since the DHS force arrived in Portland, video has showed them taking some demonstrators away in unmarked vehicles.
Most of those detained have been freed, but critics — including Oregon's governor and senators — likened the federal agents to "secret police" in more repressive societies.
Oregon has sued DHS for rights violations, while the state's governor, Kate Brown, demanded that the officers be withdrawn, calling the deployment a political "photo op".
On Monday, the mayors of six major cities — Atlanta, Washington, Seattle, Chicago, Portland and Kansas City — said in a letter to Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr that the uninvited paramilitary deployments violate the Constitution.
The White House denies accusations of abuse of power, insisting the agents are needed to protect federal buildings targeted by anti-racism demonstrators.
Since African-American man George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality, Trump has sought to paint the demonstrators as radical leftists intent on destroying the country.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy