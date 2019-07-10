New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World Cup final
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford a short while ago.
The Black Caps will play hosts England or holders Australia in Sunday's title match at Lord's after pulling off a remarkable triumph against two-time champions India.
New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain yesterday.
But Kane Williamson's side bowled superbly to rock India, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221.
