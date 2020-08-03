New ambulance to boost health security for visitors and locals, says Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says the donation of a brand-new ambulance by the Tourism Enhancement Fund to the Negril fire station will boost health security for visitors and locals alike.

"Negril represents a very critical resort area that continues to add to Jamaica's prestige as a destination and this donation of an ambulance will boost the health security that is needed for this growing town," he said at Friday's hand over.

"Visitors and locals will feel more confident moving around, as the response to health emergencies will be strengthened," Bartlett added.

The minister spoke also to the importance of the assurance every destination needs to provide, that if something happens there is adequate resources to respond.

“This is what this ambulance will represent for the town of Negril -the assurance that in event of an emergency, the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) at the fire station will be able to respond and respond quickly,” said Minister Bartlett.

The ambulance, valued at $18 million, will greatly assist the EMS department at the Negril Fire Station which has been without a working ambulance for the past eight months. The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) also provided an additional $7.6 million for the renovation of the fire station in the resort town.

“Last year we embarked on a strategy lead by my Permanent Secretary to reimagine the town of Negril and this forms part of that strategy to boost the resources required under the new destination plan,” Bartlett said.