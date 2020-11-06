New board of SIA to be appointed before month end

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says a new board for the Sugar Industry Authority is expected to be appointed before month end.

In a statement today, portfolio minister Floyd Green said that the first order of business for the new board will be to lead a review of the SIA.

“Discussions have started under the previous Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, so I expect within weeks we can pull together all the entities concerned for us to craft the best role of the SIA in this new phase of sugar,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the 83rd annual conference of the Jamaica Association of Sugar Technologists (JAST) at the SIA conference centre in Mandeville yesterday.

It was held under the theme, 'Jamaica's Sugar Industry—Facing a New Phase'.

The SIA, which was created in 1970, was vested with the powers to regulate and control the over 300-year-old sugar industry and included functions of arbitration, planning, research and development and monitoring and overseeing the marketing of sugar and molasses.

Green noted that the role of the SIA in the new phase of sugar will be the utilisation of more science and technology to propel the sugar industry forward.