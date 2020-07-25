New bridge opens in Port Antonio

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A new bridge was commissioned into use in Port Antonio, Portland yesterday.

The structure serves East Palm and surrounding areas, including Prospect, Cross Roads, David Lane, Boys Town, John’s Town, and Land Settlement.

In a Facebook post on the subject, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said bridges are critical components of the country’s infrastructure.

“When a bridge closes, it affects the movement of our people as well as the pace of economic activities,” he said.

“We remain steadfast in upgrading, restoring and maintaining, main, secondary and tertiary road bridges to acceptable conditions and replacing those which have reached their service life. More work is programmed for the maintenance and upgrading of other bridges across Portland,” the prime minister added.

On Twitter, Portland Eastern MP Ann-Marie Vaz celebrated the development.

She tweeted: “The #EastPalm bridge is officially open! Citizens, especially in #Prospect, have been suffering since the closure in 2015. Increase taxi fares, loss of income etc. Well ur cries have been heard & here we are thx to #MEGJC, #NWA & yours truly. Boom! #ActionDoDat #ActionTea.”

National Works Agency ordered the previous structure closed in 2015.