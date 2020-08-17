New curfew hours announced for St Thomas
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new curfew hours for the parish of St Thomas.
The current islandwide daily curfew runs from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day.
However, the prime minister said the curfew hours will now run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am as of tomorrow, August 18 for the next two weeks in the parish of St Thomas only.
Holness also announced that there will be no funeral services at churches for the next two weeks. He said wedding services, entertainment and civic services will be prohibited as well for the next two weeks starting tomorrow.
However, burials only will be allowed with no more than 15 persons in attendance, the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton announced on his Twitter moments after.
