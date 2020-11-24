New curfew hours for Christmas period

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has proposed new curfew hours for the December to January period starting 10:00 pm nightly and ending at 5:00 am the following day.

He was speaking moments ago during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

The prime minister said on Christmas Day and Boxing Day; however, the curfew will commence at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the following morning.

Holness stressed that movement will therefore only be permitted between 5:00 am and 7:00 pm on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

He said on December 27 the curfew will revert to 10:00 pm nightly, including December 31 which is New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Day, January 1, 2021, the curfew will commence at 7:00 pm and end 5:00 am the following morning, the prime minister noted.

He said the curfew will then revert to the 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew hours.

However, he said if there is a spike then the Government will have to re-evaluate these hours.