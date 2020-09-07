New curfew hours for Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced changes to the containment measures as the country deals with community spread of COVID-19.
The new measures start tomorrow, September 8, and will end on September 23.
These include:
- There will be an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew starting tomorrow, until September 23.
- Public gatherings have been reduced from 20 people to 15.
- People 70 years and older are required to stay home, but will be allowed to leave once each day for the necessities of life.
- There will be one person less than the maximum allowed in the license for taxis, while passengers are required to wear masks while in the vehicles.
- The prohibition on funerals and parties continues. Burials are allowed with 15 people, including no more than 10 mourners.
- Normal church services are allowed for institutions which follow the protocols. There should be no more than 15 people gathered in the church yard.
- All businesses should facilitate workers to work from home if they are able to.
