New date announced for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The President of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland today announced that the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will now be held the week of June 21, 2021.
The CHOGM meetings were previously scheduled for Kigali in June, 2020 but were postponed because of the impact of COVID-19.
The new date was agreed with member countries.
CHOGM is customarily held every two years and is the Commonwealth's highest consultative and policy-making gathering. Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as host for the next summit when they met in London in 2018.
