New date for PEP Ability Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has pushed back the administration of the Grade Six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) — Ability Test by a month.

The new date is March 25.

Minister of Education Youth and Information, Fayval Williams said that despite the Grade 6 Ability Test not requiring learnt knowledge based on the Grade 6 curriculum, the ministry decided to change the date from February 23 to give students more preparation time.

School administrators should make the necessary plans for a smooth administration regarding the new date, the ministry said.

The education minister said the decision came after extensive consultation with stakeholders including parents, teachers, principals and the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA).

The JTA on Wednesday called for a further review of the schedule for the 2021 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

The ministry said that following consultations, the consensus was for additional preparation time so that students could be more intellectually and emotionally ready.

“We understand the challenges facing the education sector during this COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure that more of our schools are inspected and that they attain a satisfactory report. We encourage all our students, parents, teachers and principals to utilise the learning approaches (online, audio/visual, learning kit and face-to-face where allowed) to help prevent any more learning loss. For those schools that are back in the face-to-face mode, they have the flexibility to utilise the rotational approach, the mixed modality and to avail themselves of the mobile intervention as we seek to reach all our students,” Williams said.

The ministry said the students will sit the Ability Test in centres within schools presided over by external persons contracted by the ministry.