New digital system to confirm workers under COVID-19 quarantine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is expected to launch a virtual verification system today which will confirm to employers the members of their staff who have been instructed to self quarantine or have been put in state quarantine facilities as a result of the COVID-19 virus for which there are nearly 40 confirmed cases in the island.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry Dunstan Bryan, making the disclosure on Friday night during a digital press briefing, said requests have been received from both private and public sector employers over the past two weeks for such a mechanism for persons who have been asked to stay at home.

"Now it doesn't qualify as sick leave because they are not sick and so there is no certification that a doctor will give to you around your medical status. But you are being asked to stay at home as a function of your quarantine or as a result of the requirement to self isolate or self quarantine," he explained.

"So the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in taking into regard the request for an HR transaction that allows organisations to verify persons who would have been required to stay at home, will be launching a system that allows persons who have been asked to stay at home to receive a special code that will also be emailed to their organisation," Bryan disclosed.

He said organisations will also be able to contact the ministry and verify whether or not persons have been asked to self quarantine or are being quarantined.

" The ministry will also be instituting the same system for fit to work certification where organisations will receive the same notification that an individual has completed their quarantine and then they will receive a document that allows the organisation to verify that this person is now able to return to work " the permanent secretary outlined.

"These two mechanisms are critical we believe to the effective maintenance of the economic activities," he noted.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis