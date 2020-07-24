New director of UN trade centre will bring 'reservoir of knowledge' — PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People’s National Party (PNP) is extending congratulations to Pamela Coke-Hamilton on her appointment by the United Nation’s secretary general as the new executive director of the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The ITC is a joint agency of the United Nation’s Conference on Trade and Development and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The party said it is a well-merited appointment as Coke-Hamilton brings to the position a “reservoir of knowledge and expertise, having served in several positions in the Government of Jamaica, in the Caribbean as Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency and within the OAS and the United Nations”.

Coke-Hamilton is the second Jamaica woman who has emerged from the Jamaican public sector to occupy this position. Former president of JAMPRO, Pat Francis served as executive director of the ITC between 2006 and 2013.

“We agree with the assessment of UN Secretary General that Ms Coke-Hamilton brings a profound understanding of the challenges faced by the small island states and the struggling economies throughout the region and the world, and would, therefore, bring about the fundamental changes necessary to advance their development. The challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable economies will demand her unique understanding and expertise,” the party said.

“We do not doubt that Ms Coke-Hamilton will deliver on her remit and make us all proud as Jamaicans,” PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson expressed, adding that, “Over time, we will look back at the contributions made by these Jamaican women to inspire the next generation.”