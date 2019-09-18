New health services lab to be opened in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton is to visit the Christiana Health Centre in Manchester on Friday for the opening of a new health services laboratory.
The laboratory, which was created from two retrofitted containers, is a collaborative effort between the Centre for Disease Control and their implementing partner, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors.
It will be used for services for primary health care in the parish.
Tufton is set to deliver the keynote address and will be accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia and Member of Parliament for North East Manchester, Audley Shaw who will also deliver remarks during the opening ceremony.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy