New health services lab to be opened in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton is to visit the Christiana Health Centre in Manchester on Friday for the opening of a new health services laboratory.

The laboratory, which was created from two retrofitted containers, is a collaborative effort between the Centre for Disease Control and their implementing partner, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors.

It will be used for services for primary health care in the parish.

Tufton is set to deliver the keynote address and will be accompanied by the United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia and Member of Parliament for North East Manchester, Audley Shaw who will also deliver remarks during the opening ceremony.