New labour ministry offices coming soon
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says the newly constructed office in St Ann's Bay, completed at a cost of approximately $527 million will be opened in September.
Labour and Social Security Minister, Lester 'Mike' Henry, said the islandwide improvement projects that are being undertaken, are in keeping with the ministry's thrust to improve working conditions for staff and delivery services of international standards for clients and stakeholders.
Henry was speaking in the Sectoral debate in Parliament earlier this week.
He said the offices in Portland, Kingston and St Andrew and Montego Bay are being constructed with the new protocols for COVID-19 in mind and will provide additional parking, safety features and ease of access for persons with disabilities.
The minister said a new office is also slated for May Pen in Clarendon, where the land has already been acquired and work is to begin soon.
