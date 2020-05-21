New measures for renewal, pickup of driver's licence
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has implemented several new measures for the distribution and pickup of driver's licences, as it seeks to provide its regular services while adhering to public health and safety guidelines.
TAJ said the new procedures for the renewal as well as the collection of new driver's licences already in office, which took effect on Monday, May 18, will remain in effect until further notice by the authority.
The authority said customers who have already paid for their driver's licence are required to visit the tax office where the payment was made, and to deposit the following documents in the Drop Box facility in a sealed envelope for processing:
• Properly completed driver's licence application form (F7) (telephone number to be affixed).
• Copy of receipt
• Copy of expired driver's licence
• Passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old).
Additionally, the applicants will be required to make their drop-offs based on the following schedule:
Payment Date Drop-off Date
March 16-31 May 18 - 22
March 23 - April 3 May 25 - 29
April 6 - 17 June 1 - 5
April 20 - May 1 June 8 - 12
May 4 - May 15 June 22 - 26
TAJ said other motorists seeking to renew their driver's licence will be required to take a passport size photograph (2x2 inches and not more than six months old) along with a completed driver's licence application form (F7).
Once the customer has paid the required fee, they will then be directed to submit their documents for processing.
New driver's licence applicants who have been advised to pick up their licences may visit the relevant tax office with their learners licence and/or valid identification, a passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old) to complete the application form (F7). The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.
TAJ reminded the public that the processing of new driver's licences already in office will be done only on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week, effective Monday, May 18, based on the following schedule:
• New driver's licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in February will be facilitated in May
• New driver's licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in March will be facilitated in June
Additionally, the authority said, motorists applying for a substitute driver's licence may visit any tax office with a passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old), a copy of their expired driver's licence (if available), completed driver's licence application form (F7) and the substitute licence application form.
The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.
For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy