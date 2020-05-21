New measures for renewal, pickup of driver's licence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has implemented several new measures for the distribution and pickup of driver's licences, as it seeks to provide its regular services while adhering to public health and safety guidelines.

TAJ said the new procedures for the renewal as well as the collection of new driver's licences already in office, which took effect on Monday, May 18, will remain in effect until further notice by the authority.

The authority said customers who have already paid for their driver's licence are required to visit the tax office where the payment was made, and to deposit the following documents in the Drop Box facility in a sealed envelope for processing:

• Properly completed driver's licence application form (F7) (telephone number to be affixed).

• Copy of receipt

• Copy of expired driver's licence

• Passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old).

Additionally, the applicants will be required to make their drop-offs based on the following schedule:

Payment Date Drop-off Date

March 16-31 May 18 - 22

March 23 - April 3 May 25 - 29

April 6 - 17 June 1 - 5

April 20 - May 1 June 8 - 12

May 4 - May 15 June 22 - 26

TAJ said other motorists seeking to renew their driver's licence will be required to take a passport size photograph (2x2 inches and not more than six months old) along with a completed driver's licence application form (F7).

Once the customer has paid the required fee, they will then be directed to submit their documents for processing.

New driver's licence applicants who have been advised to pick up their licences may visit the relevant tax office with their learners licence and/or valid identification, a passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old) to complete the application form (F7). The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.

TAJ reminded the public that the processing of new driver's licences already in office will be done only on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week, effective Monday, May 18, based on the following schedule:

• New driver's licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in February will be facilitated in May

• New driver's licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in March will be facilitated in June

Additionally, the authority said, motorists applying for a substitute driver's licence may visit any tax office with a passport size photograph (2x2 inches not more than six months old), a copy of their expired driver's licence (if available), completed driver's licence application form (F7) and the substitute licence application form.

The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm