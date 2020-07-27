New online payment option for driver's licence renewal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has introduced an online payment option for the renewal of driver's licences as part of its efforts to expand its online service offerings.

TAJ said beginning today, July 27, customers can pay the renewal fee for private, general and motorcycle classification of licences on the agency's website, www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Customers must use a valid credit card or other bank cards that have credit card features.

TAJ said the process begins by:

1. Logging on to TAJ's portal and inputting the customer's username and password

2. Selecting “DRIVER'S LICENCE RENEWAL FEE”.

3. Entering payment information required for renewal of driver's licence.

a. Driver's Licence/TRN

b. Driver's Licence Expiry Date

c. Driver's Licence Control Number (at back of current licence)

d. Contact information, such as email address and/or telephone number

e. Requisite fee.

The agency said once the payment has been made the customer will be able to generate their official receipt from the system. Once the online payment is completed, people will be required to submit the following documents to any tax office to complete the transaction:

• Printed copy of their receipt

• Completed “Application for Driver's Licence Transactions” (Form F7)

• Passport sized photograph of the applicant (not taken more than six months prior).

Once the licence has been processed, customers will be contacted by TAJ personnel and told when to pick up the new driver's licence. TAJ said the expired or current licence must be presented.

While the renewed licence is being processed, the agency said motorists will be allowed to operate a motor vehicle using the receipt as proof of payment, along with their current or expired driver's licence for a period not exceeding 60 days.