New operating hours for JUTC, passengers encouraged to use smarter cards
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has announced adjustments to its operating hours following the newly implemented curfew hours in Kingston and St Andrew, Clarendon and St Catherine starting tomorrow.
The new curfew hours will run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily and will be in place until September 2.
The JUTC said buses that would normally be dispatched from as early as 4:00 in the morning, will now be dispatched at 5:00 am. The company said this means that the first commute will take place around 6:00 am.
The JUTC also noted that between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm buses are to return to the depot without passengers.
The company further urged passengers not to wait last minute to transact business and to be at the bus stop as early as possible as some routes take up to two hours to complete. It added that commuters should top up their smarter cards to eliminate the use of cash and to wear masks for the entire length of trips.
