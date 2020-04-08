New requirements for wearing masks — PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has implemented new requirements for the wearing of masks in public spaces.

Speaking at a press briefing moments ago, Holness said that during the period April 8-21, individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask that is fitted to cover the nose and the mouth while in public places.

The prime minister added that during this period, the following categories of persons are required to wear masks:

People ill with respiratory or flu-like symptoms

People caring for someone at home with a flu-like or respiratory illness

Elderly people, over the age of 65

People with comorbidities

Kelsey Thomas