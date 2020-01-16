New seats installed at Ward Theatre
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over 300 new seats have been installed at the historic Ward Theatre in Kingston, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has reported.
The 305 seats are the latest upgrade at the cultural landmark, KSAMC said.
Noting that seating on the ground floor has been completed, the corporation said 152 new seats for the first floor will be done shortly.
Since 2017, KSAMC, under the leadership of the Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, said it has been working assiduously to have the Ward Theatre operational by December of this year.
“The KSAMC is deeply conscious of the value the theatre holds to Jamaica's, and by extension the Caribbean's creative culture, and as such has made it a priority to complete the project. Standing proudly as the largest performing arts theatre within the English-speaking Caribbean, it is of utmost importance that it is not allowed to fall to ruin and is restored to its former grandeur,” the corporation said in a press release.
KSAMC said the project has progressed so far with many key elements such as renovation of changing rooms, roofing, plumbing and doors, among others, already in place.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy