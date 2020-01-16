New seats installed at Ward Theatre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over 300 new seats have been installed at the historic Ward Theatre in Kingston, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has reported.

The 305 seats are the latest upgrade at the cultural landmark, KSAMC said.

Noting that seating on the ground floor has been completed, the corporation said 152 new seats for the first floor will be done shortly.

Since 2017, KSAMC, under the leadership of the Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams, said it has been working assiduously to have the Ward Theatre operational by December of this year.

“The KSAMC is deeply conscious of the value the theatre holds to Jamaica's, and by extension the Caribbean's creative culture, and as such has made it a priority to complete the project. Standing proudly as the largest performing arts theatre within the English-speaking Caribbean, it is of utmost importance that it is not allowed to fall to ruin and is restored to its former grandeur,” the corporation said in a press release.

KSAMC said the project has progressed so far with many key elements such as renovation of changing rooms, roofing, plumbing and doors, among others, already in place.