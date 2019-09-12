New storm heads to The Bahamas

HIGH ROCK, Bahamas (AP) — The government of The Bahamas has issued a tropical storm warning for several of its north-western islands, which are still reeling from Hurricane Dorian.



The US National Hurricane Center says a tropical cyclone is expected to form in the coming hours near the northwestern Bahamas. The system is emerging about 235 miles (380 kilometres) southeast of Great Abaco Island. The disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and is moving to the northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).



Forecasters say the system could become a tropical storm within the next day or so. Heavy winds and rain are expected within the northwest Bahamas by late Friday, except for Andros Island.



The hurricane centre says people on Florida's east coast should monitor progress of the storm system.