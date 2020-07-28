New tropical storm likely to form in the Atlantic this week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — With Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Hurricane Hanna now gone, meteorologists are watching another tropical disturbance developing in the Atlantic.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of low pressure located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands is likely to develop into a tropical storm in the coming days.
The system is moving west-northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour as it approaches the Leeward Islands and is producing winds near tropical-storm-force.
“Regardless of development, locally heavy rain is likely across portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning later today and continuing through Wednesday, especially in the Leeward Islands.
“These conditions will spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday,” said the NHC.
The system is not a threat to Jamaica.
