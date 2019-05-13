New vector control programme begins in St James on June 3

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James Health Department will embark on a new vector control programme on June 3, which will include the prosecution of persons who refuse to destroy mosquito breeding sites.

In an interview with JIS News, Chief Public Health Inspector for St James, Lennox Wallace, said the programme will also include boosting the number of vector control personnel deployed to communities to 60, in a bid to assist in eradicating mosquito breeding sites, thus preventing the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses. He added that additional equipment will be provided.

“As you would appreciate, with the frequent rainfall expected, we will have breeding of mosquitoes, because of the settling of water in natural areas like ponds. Therefore, it's a budgetary item that every June we have a programme that is similar to the one that was announced by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, in January. We will employ a similar amount of vector control workers, which we would have already trained to place in different communities,” he informed.

According to Wallace, the programme will consist of a public education component, where persons will be encouraged to take personal responsibility in the fight against the transmission of vector-borne diseases.

He said the vector control personnel will work alongside public health inspectors to serve legal notices to property owners who reject warnings to eradicate mosquito breeding sites on their premises.

Wallace said the progamme, which is anticipated to be a tremendous success, will end in October.

“We seek to keep at minimum the nuisance mosquitoes that would have caused problems in the parish of St James. We have confidence that, like last year, we will have a successful programme, and the usual complaints by the citizens will become commendations,” he said.

In the meantime, Wallace pointed out that the just-concluded vector control programme, which was announced by the health and wellness minister in January, was a tremendous success, reducing the parish Aedes index from 36 per cent to 13.

— JIS