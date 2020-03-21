New visiting hours at SERHA's hospitals, one visitor per patient
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is advising the public that visiting hours to all hospitals within the region is now set at 11:30 am and 1:00 pm each.
The SERHA, however, noted that each patient will only be allowed one visitor per day.
The authority said the measures became necessary in order to protect staff and patients and to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19.
The SERHA said visitors will also be restricted to specific areas on the wards at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre due to patients' extreme cases.
It added that extended opening hours at designated health centres continue.
The SERHA is responsible for the delivery of health care services to the residents of St Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew and covers all health departments, health centres and hospitals in these regions.
