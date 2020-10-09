New web portal promises easier access of disaster funds
LONDON, England — The Commonwealth Secretariat has launched an online tool which it says will help Commonweath member countries easily access the right type of financial support to prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disasters.
It's called the Commonwealth Disaster Risk Finance Portal and will serve as a one-stop-shop where information on international funding earmarked for catastrophes is compiled, streamlined and made easy to navigate.
It features a broad range of funding instruments such as grants, loans, contingent credit, bonds, insurance schemes and other programmes from various providers, such as multilateral banks, international organisations, and bilateral cooperation.
“For governments, the tool will simplify the process of identifying the financing best-suited to their needs, and connect them with the relevant contacts to access the funds more efficiently,” the secretariat said in a statement this morning.
“The portal will not only serve as a database of valuable information, but also help build the capacity of governments to seek and secure disaster risk finance. In the long-term, it will help promote more strategic responses to disaster management and build financial resilience, especially for climate-vulnerable countries.
The web tool was launched in the margins of the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting held virtually this week and may be accessed here: http://drf.thecommonwealth.org/.
“The Disaster Risk Finance Portal The portal seeks to clarify the complex funding processes linked to these providers, such as differing eligibility or access criteria, and challenging terms and conditions,” the secretariat explained.
“It also offers a simplified guide to assessing risks, costs, benefits, and timeliness of funding as well as discipline in planning. As an interactive platform, it enhances learning and exchange through case studies, a knowledge bank, and information on initiatives and programmes offered by our development partners,” it said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy